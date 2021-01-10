Refugees stuck in hopeless situation at EU border in Bosnia

Added: 10.01.2021 10:24 | 14 views | 0 comments

Tents, mud, and cold: Refugees are contending with miserable conditions in Bosnia-Herzegovina as the EU continues to keep its borders closed, as Marina Strauss reports from Bihac. Raheel Zafar, 25, from Karachi in Pakistan, says he's already tried to walk from Bosnia-Herzegovina to Croatia six times, through the forest and across the mountains. He was stopped each time by the Croatian border police, who beat him and robbed him. The 30 men who have set up camp here in a forest outside the Bosnian town of Velika Kladusa all have a similar story to tell. In front of each tent, two or three people sit warming themselves or cooking over small fires. Zafar, who is wearing plastic slippers,...