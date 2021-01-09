Deadly snowstorms cause chaos across Spain



Snowstorms across much of Spain left three people dead and caused chaos across much of the country, trapping motorists and closing the capitalâ€™s air and rail links, with more snowfall to come. The bodies of a man and woman were recovered by the southern Andalusia region emergency service after their car was washed away by a flooded river near the town of Fuengirola. The Interior Ministry said a 54-year-old man was also found dead in Madrid under a big pile of snow. On Friday, Madrid experienced its...