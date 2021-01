Deadly snowstorms cause chaos across Spain



Snowstorms across much of Spain left three people dead and caused chaos across much of the country, trapping motorists and closing the capital’s air and rail links, with more snowfall to come. The bodies of a man and woman were recovered by the southern Andalusia region emergency service after their car was washed away by a flooded river near the town of Fuengirola. The Interior Ministry said a 54-year-old man was also found dead in Madrid under a big pile of snow. On Friday, Madrid experienced its... More in article.wn.com » SPA Tags: Women



