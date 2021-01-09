Concern over Trump draws focus on possible nuclear launch



Added: 09.01.2021 8:53 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ibtimes.com



Concerns over US President Donald Trump's mental state have drawn focus on his power to unleash a nuclear attack. Two days after Trump supporters, under his encouragement, stormed the US Capitol and shut down Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she had contacted the Pentagon's top general, Mark Milley, to understand how to prevent "an unhinged president" from using the secret nuclear launch codes to order a nuclear strike. As General Milley presumably told her, the US constitution gives the president the sole power to launch a... More in article.wn.com » President, Congress Tags: Donald Trump