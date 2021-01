Power struggle leaves UN rights body without leader



Russia and China are opposed to a candidate from Fiji seen as a staunch human rights defender to lead the top UN rights body, diplomats and observers say, creating a deadlock just as the United States may seek to rejoin the forum it quit in 2018. The Human Rights Council presidency rotates annually between regions and is usually agreed by consensus, with any contests typically resolved quickly and cordially, diplomats say.... More in article.wn.com » United States, Fender Tags: Russia