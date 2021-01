Covid-19: Germany imposes new rules on travel from Ireland



Air passengers to Germany from Ireland will be refused entry from Friday unless they can produce a negative Covid-19 test result. The move, announced with two hours’ notice in Berlin on Thursday evening, means air travellers on German-bound flights will be refused permission to board on Friday - or stopped when they land in Germany. Officials in Berlin insisted the emergency decision would not apply to road... More in article.wn.com » Ireland, Berlin Tags: Germany