ï»¿Friday, 08 January 2021
Even If Assangeâ€™s Death isnâ€™t the Goal of the US and UK, Everything Theyâ€™re Doing Makes It More Likely

08.01.2021

Source: themuslimtimes.info
There was a hope in some quarters after Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled on Monday against an application to extradite Julian Assange to the US, where he faced being locked away for the rest of his life, that she might finally be changing tack. Washington has wanted Assange permanently silenced and made an example of â€“ by demonstrating to other journalists its terrifying reach and powers of retaliation â€“ ever since the Wikileaks founder exposed US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan a decade ago. There were reasons, however, to be suspicious of what Baraitser was really up to even as she made her ruling in Assangeâ€™s favour. This district judge has a record of nodding through extradition cases,...

UK, Washington, Afghanistan, Iraq, WikiLeaks



