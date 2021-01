Added: 08.01.2021 10:11 | 10 views | 0 comments

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan's prime minister Friday appealed the protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from Hazara community who were killed by the Islamic State group to his visit to the mourners, saying such a demand amounted to blackmailing the country's premier. Hundreds of mourners, who despite harsh cold weather have been...