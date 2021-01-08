Trump riots: Could the president be removed from power?

Added: 08.01.2021 11:41 | 13 views | 0 comments

After the attack on Congress by a pro-Trump mob, there are growing calls for the president to be removed for "inciting" the riot. Donald Trump is due to leave office on 20 January, when Democrat Joe Biden will be sworn in. But many, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, want Mr Trump out of the White House before then. There are ways that the president could get his marching orders, although they are unlikely. Let's have a look at them. The 25th Amendment The top congressional Democrats - Speaker Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer - have urged Vice-President Mike Pence and Mr Trump's cabinet to remove the president for "his...