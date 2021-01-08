N Korea's Kim pledges to strengthen defence capabilities: KCNA

Added: 07.01.2021 1:53 | 2 views | 0 comments

Shares Nuclear-armed North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un vowed to strengthen its military capabilities at a key ruling party meeting, state media reported Thursday, just weeks before Joe Biden's inauguration as US president. In his work report to the Workers' Party congress Kim pledged to place "the state defense capabilities on a much higher level, and put forth goals for realizing it", the official Korean Central News Agency said. After an initial war of words and mutual threats, outgoing US President...