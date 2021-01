Australia urges China to allow WHO team entry ‘without delay’



Source: theguardian.com



Australia on Thursday urged China to give access to World Health Organization (WHO) officials investigating the origins of COVID-19 “without delay”, as China said it was still trying to “create conditions” for the experts’ visit. “We hope that the necessary permissions for the WHO team’s travel to China can be issued without delay,” said Marise Payne, Australia’s foreign minister.... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Australia