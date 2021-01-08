Added: 07.01.2021 9:27 | 6 views | 0 comments

China drew a comparison on Thursday between the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump and last year's often-violent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, but noted that no one had died when demonstrators took over the legislature of the China-ruled city. Clips of the chaotic scenes from Washington aired repeatedly on Chinese state television. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily briefing said that while events in Hong Kong in 2019, when the city's legislature was stormed, were more "severe" than those in Washington,...