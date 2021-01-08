Mike Pence â€˜Declares Biden Winnerâ€™, Leaders React to Protests

Added: 07.01.2021 10:42 | 4 views | 0 comments

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) take part in a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021/ REUTERS Mike Pence, Vice President to Trumpâ€™s administration declared Joe Biden a winner of the presidential elections after congress counted electoral votes after a Violent Day at the capitol. Pence also announced that Sen. Kamala D. Harris was the winner of the vice presidency, both the senate and house voted to reject loyalistsâ€™ challenges to Biden's victory. Following the Pro-Trump mob attack in the Capitol, congress resumed...