Added: 07.01.2021 16:02 | 6 views | 0 comments

As it pays tribute Thursday to its soldiers killed in Mali and faces questions over a deadly airstrike, France is considering changing its military strategy against Islamic extremists in Africa’s Sahel region — and a possible partial troop pullout. President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce a timeframe for the evolution of France's largest international military operation at a summit in Chad's capital N'Djamena next month. On Thursday afternoon, an elaborate ceremony will be...