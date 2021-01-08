Indonesian cleric who inspired extremists freed from prison



JAKARTA: A convicted who inspired the Bali bombers and other violent extremists walked free from an Indonesian prison Friday after completing his sentence for funding the training of Islamic militants. Police said they would continue to monitor the activities of , who is now 82 and ailing, and his son said Bashir for now would be avoiding activities outside his family due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bashir was imprisoned in 2011 for his links to a militant training camp in the religiously conservative Aceh province. He was convicted of funding the military-style camp to train Islamic militants and sentenced to 15 years in jail. Bashir has accumulated 55 months of sentence reductions, which... More in article.wn.com » Jakarta, Prison, Police Tags: Conservatives