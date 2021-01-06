﻿Wednesday, 06 January 2021
North Korea’s Kim tells party congress economic plan failed ‘tremendously’

Added: 06.01.2021 7:31 | 4 views | 0 comments

Source: www.timesofisrael.com
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his five-year economic plan had failed to meet its goals “on almost every sector” as he kicked off a congress of the ruling Workers’ Party, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday. The rare political gathering, which Kim last hosted in 2016, has drawn international attention as he is expected to unveil a new five-year economic plan and address inter-Korean ties and foreign policy. The congress, attended by 250 party executives, 4,750 delegates and 2,000 spectators, comes just two weeks before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office. In his opening speech, Kim said the country had...

