'I cannot do anything' about state subsidies - President Jair Bolsonaro says 'Brazil is broke'

With state subsidies to fight poverty now ended, Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has said his country is 'broke' and he is unable to do anything about it, attributing the crisis to 'the press-fuelled' coronavirus. ......