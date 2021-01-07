ï»¿Thursday, 07 January 2021
Warnock makes history with Senate win as Dems near majority

Added: 06.01.2021 8:07 | 17 views | 0 comments

ATLANTA: Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of Georgiaâ€™s two Senate runoffs Wednesday, becoming the first Black senator in his stateâ€™s history and putting the Senate majority within the party's reach. A pastor who spent the past 15 years leading the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached, Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler. It was a stinging rebuke of outgoing President Donald Trump, who made one of his final trips in office to Georgia to rally his loyal base behind Loeffler and the Republican running for the other seat, David Perdue. President-elect Joe Biden campaigns in Atlanta, on Monday, Jauary. 4, 2021, for Senate candidates Raphael Warnock, right,...

