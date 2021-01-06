Netanyahu re-election hopes hinge on vaccinationÂ campaign

Added: 06.01.2021 8:44 | 7 views | 0 comments

Associated Press Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 | 12:30 a.m. JERUSALEM â€” For media-obsessed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the coronavirus vaccine has arrived just in time. With elections approaching in March, Netanyahu has placed his world-leading vaccination drive at the center of his reelection campaign â€” launching an aggressive media blitz portraying him as almost singlehandedly leading the country out of the pandemic. He appears to be betting that a successful vaccination effort can persuade voters to forget about his corruption trial and the economic damage caused by the coronavirus crisis. Netanyahu, like his good friend Donald Trump and other world leaders, frequently tries to use...