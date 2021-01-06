UK leader to use 'every second' to vaccinate the vulnerable

Added: 06.01.2021 14:23 | 9 views | 0 comments

LONDON (AP) â€” U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged that his government would use "every available second" to shield the elderly and the vulnerable from the virus rampaging across Britain as he told Parliament on Wednesday why the country needed to return to a COVID-19 lockdown. Lawmakers, who were recalled from their Christmas recess early to discuss the measures, are expected to approve the new rules because there is a wide consensus on the need for tougher restrictions to control soaring new infections. "There's a fundamental difference between the regulations before the House today and the...