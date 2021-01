Algeriaâ€™s Tebboune signs new constitution into law

Algeria’s Tebboune signs new constitution into law



Added: 06.01.2021 2:16 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: www.baynews9.com



Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has signed into law the country’s new constitution, his office said on Friday, months after the document was approved in a referendum that saw a record low voter turnout. Tebboune, 75, who... More in article.wn.com » Tags: President