Moscow: Gaddafi Supporters Should Be Allowed to Participate in Libyan National Dialogue

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The intra-Libyan political dialogue must be inclusive of supporters of the country's toppled leader Muammar Gaddafi, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview. We believe that the main responsibility for such important decisions and, what is more important, their implementation, must rest with the Libyans themselves", Vershinin said. According to the official, such decisions must be worked out within a national dialogue with the broadest possible participation of Libyan political forces, including supporters of the Libyan National Army's [LNA] commander, Khalifa Haftar, and supporters of Muammar Gaddafi. "In other words, if the predominant...