Russia’s prison service has called on opposition figure Alexei Navalny to return from Germany and abide by the terms of a suspended prison sentence he received five years ago or face its transformation into to a real jail term. The Federal Prison Service (FSIN) said on Monday that Navalny was violating the terms of the suspended prison sentence and evading the supervision of Russia’s criminal inspection authority....