ï»¿Friday, 01 January 2021
Possible Trump pardon overshadows Assange extradition ruling

Added: 31.12.2020 6:19 | 4 views | 0 comments

A U.K. judge will rule Monday on whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should be extradited to the U.S. to face criminal charges after weeks of talk about a possible pardon from Donald Trump. The decision from a London judge will come after President Trump, whose administration brought the charges, issued a plethora of pardons to political allies. And lawyers say the odds of clemency from Trump are better than a judge buying Assangeâ€™s arguments that his human rights will be trampled on in America. In this Friday, May 19,...

