US-Iran tensions rise in Iraq, as Qassem Soleimani assassination anniversary nears

Added: 31.12.2020 8:37 | 4 views | 0 comments

January 3 marks the first anniversary of the death of senior Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani. The major general was killed in a US-directed drone attack while visiting Baghdad. In a statement earlier this month, Iran's religious leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, repeated his country's desire for revenge. For Iraqis, this may well pose a danger. "We fear that Iraq will become the arena for the settling of scores and that this will only hurt innocent Iraqis," said Nazem Shukr, a civil servant from Iraq's Anbar province. "We're worried that Iran will retaliate, America will react and then we'll go back to square one, like in 2006 when there...