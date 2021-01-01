Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai's Bail Has Been Revoked

Added: 31.12.2020 10:14 | 3 views | 0 comments

HONG KONG â€” Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has had his bail revoked after prosecutors succeeded in asking the cityâ€™s highest court to send him back to detention. Lai had been granted bail on Dec. 23 after three weeks in custody on charges of fraud and endangering national security. His appeal hearing is slated for Feb. 1. The court said Thursday that it was "reasonably arguable" that the previous judge's decision was erroneous and that the order of granting bail was invalid. Lai was charged with fraud on Dec. 3 for allegedly violating the lease terms for office space for...