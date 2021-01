Added: 31.12.2020 13:39 | 10 views | 0 comments

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday the country will hold a referendum on his suggested constitutional reforms, the Belta state news agency reported. Lukashenko, who has faced weekly protests since claiming victory in an August 9 election his opponents say was rigged, did not say when such a referendum would be held. The 66-year-old’s...