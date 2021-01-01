ï»¿Friday, 01 January 2021
Brexit becomes reality as UK quits EU single market

Britain on Thursday finally severed its turbulent half-century partnership with Europe, quitting the EU single market and customs union and going its own way four-and-a-half years after its shock vote to leave the bloc. Brexit, which has dominated politics on both sides of the Channel since 2016, became a reality as Big Ben struck 11:00 pm (2300 GMT) in London, just as most of mainland Europe ushered in 2021. MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All 2021: The Year Of The Great Reset 14 min read . 12:18 AM IST Poor reading of American capitalism 4 min read . 31 Dec 2020 The quiet financial crisis that is brewing 4 min read . 31 Dec 2020 Getting back on the Paris climate track 4 min read . 31 Dec 2020...

