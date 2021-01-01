‘We are one and free’: Australia amends national anthem



Added: 01.01.2021 4:59 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.oversixty.com.au



Australia has changed a line in its national anthem in an amendment designed to better recognise and honour the long history of the country’s Indigenous people. The change from “for we are young and free” to “for we are one and free” took effect on Friday and is the first amendment to the anthem, Advance Australia Fair, since 1984. “While Australia as a modern nation may be relatively young, our country’s story is ancient, as are the stories of the many First Nations peoples, whose stewardship we rightly acknowledge and respect,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison wrote in the Melbourne-based Age newspaper on New... More in article.wn.com » Prime minister, SPA Tags: Australia