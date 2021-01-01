Deep State Actors And Institutions In The US Wreaked Havoc In 2020, What Will 2021 Bring?

Added: 01.01.2021 7:42 | 10 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling There was no end to the Deep State actors and institutions that tightened their grip on power in 2020 and wreaked havoc. If anything, the novel coronavirus and near collapse of economic systems strengthened their advancement towards national and global dominance while crushing protest movements, most citizens simply bystanders or people in the way of their facade. Two new institutions (Authoritarian-Executive and Biomedical-Science) emerged alongside the Digital-Cyberworld, Military-Industrial, Corporate-Lobbyist, Media-Messaging, Bureaucratic-Government, and Intelligence-Security. Each with their ubiquitous actors and self-interested agendas...