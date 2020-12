Added: 14.12.2020 1:18 | 26 views | 0 comments

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the European Union on Wednesday (Dec 9) it must scrap demands which he says are unacceptable if there is to be a Brexit trade deal to avoid a turbulent breakup in three weeks. With fears growing of a chaotic no-deal finale to the five-year Brexit crisis, Johnson was heading to Brussels later on Wednesday for talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over dinner at...