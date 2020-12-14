Nagorno-Karabakh: Syrians used as ‘cannon fodder’



Source: genocidewatch.net



LONDON: Four Syrian nationals have claimed they were sent into battle in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as mercenaries, despite only enlisting for sentry duties in Azerbaijan. The claims, made directly to the UK's BBC, come as Turkey and Azerbaijan deny using mercenaries in the Nagorno-Karabakh war. In August, people in rebel-held areas of northern Syria were told that there was paid employment overseas. One of the Syrians told the BBC: "I had a friend who told me that there is a very good job you can do, just to be at military checkpoints in Azerbaijan." Another said: "They told us our mission would be to serve as... More in article.wn.com »