A successful peace process with the Taliban will allow the government to focus its resources on countering the Islamic State group and its attacks on soft targets, Afghanistan’s national security adviser said Saturday. Afghanistan is grappling with a surge in violence that has worsened despite landmark peace talks with the Taliban which began in September in Qatar. The Islamic State jihadist group has claimed a series of assaults on vulnerable targets, including a...