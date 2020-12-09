Agreement reached on Northern Ireland Protocol



Added: 08.12.2020 15:37 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.the-sun.com



An "agreement in principle" has been reached on Northern Ireland aspects of Brexit, the EU and UK said. The British Government confirmed it will withdraw controversial measures which could have seen the divorce deal torn up and the UK break international law. The agreement covers issues like border checks on animal and plant products, the supply of medicines and deliveries of chilled meats and other food products to supermarkets. There was also "clarification" on the application of rules on state subsidies. It follows progress in talks led by Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove and Maros Sefcovic from the European Commission. They... More in article.wn.com » UK, EU, Government, European Commission, Brexit Tags: Ireland