RAF release video of world's biggest iceberg



Source: aeroantique.com



The RAF has now released footage from its low-level flight over A68a, the world&'s biggest iceberg. An A400m transporter was recently sent on a reconnaissance mission to assess the state of the 4,200-sq-km behemoth. As the previously published stills have shown, A68a is crumbling; but the video also underscores the berg&'s great size. Roughly on the scale of the English county of Somerset, the frozen block is drifting in the South Atlantic after breaking away from Antarctica in 2017. It&'s currently just 150km offshore... More in article.wn.com »



