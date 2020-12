Two Canadian detainees well and resilient, says envoy



Added: 09.12.2020 2:54 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.seattletimes.com



Two Canadian men who have been detained by China for more than two years, in what Canada sees as retribution for its arrest of a Chinese executive, are in good mental and physical condition, Ottawa's ambassador to Beijing said on Tuesday. China arrested businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig in early December 2018, shortly after Canadian... More in article.wn.com » Beijing, SPA Tags: Canada