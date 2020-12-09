Rich countries hoarding Covid vaccines, says People's Vaccine Alliance



Rich countries are hoarding doses of Covid vaccines and people living in poor countries are set to miss out, a coalition of campaigning bodies warns. The People's Vaccine Alliance says nearly 70 lower-income countries will only be able to vaccinate one in 10 people. This is despite Oxford-AstraZeneca pledging to provide 64% of its doses to people in developing nations. Steps are being taken to ensure access to vaccines is fair around the globe. This vaccine commitment, known as Covax, has managed to secure 700 million doses of vaccines to...