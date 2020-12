Added: 09.12.2020 3:34 | 4 views | 0 comments

A UN rights expert on Tuesday urged Britain to release Julian Assange immediately following a decade of "arbitrary detention", insisting the WikiLeaks founder should await a decision on extradition to the United States outside prison. Protesters hold a sign to support WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in front of the EU British Embassy in Brussels on December 07, 2020. John Thys / AFP The 49-year-old Australian was first arrested...