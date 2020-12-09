Germany says irresponsible to delay budget due holdouts Hungary and Poland



The German presidency of the EU said Tuesday that further delaying the European Union's landmark 1.82 trillion-euro (US$2.21 trillion) long-term budget and coronavirus recovery package would be "irresponsible" as diplomats envisage a solution without Poland and Hungary, the two EU states holding up the measure. German European Affairs minister Michael Roth said the stimulus is crucial for many European countries whose economies have been devastated by the pandemic. But Poland and Hungary, who agreed on the deal in July, are now vetoing the package because of a mechanism that would allow the EU to cut off funds to countries that violate the...