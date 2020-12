Added: 09.12.2020 6:29 | 4 views | 0 comments

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has paid an emotional tribute to victims of the White Island volcano eruption on the first anniversary of the disaster that claimed 22 lives. Almost 50 people, mostly Australian tourists, were on the island, also known as Whakaari, in December last year when a column of burning ash and steam...