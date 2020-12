Added: 09.12.2020 8:04 | 4 views | 0 comments

There has been a fresh assassination attempt against Venezuela's president. Nicolas Maduro has unveiled there was an attempt against his life on the day of the parliamentary elections, which his ruling socialist party won by a landslide. Maduro told reporters on Tuesday that he had to change his voting venue to the main military base in the capital Caracas after being informed of a plot to assassinate him. The Venezuelan...