Over 80 mn people displaced, a ‘bleak milestone’: UN



Despite calls for ceasefires and compassion amid the Covid-19 pandemic, violence and persecution have continued to force people from their homes, with record numbers now displaced, the UN said Wednesday. Ethiopian refugee grade four pupils who fled the Tigray conflict attend class at a makeshift classroom set by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) at Um Raquba refugee camp in Gedaref, eastern Sudan, on December 7, 2020. - The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has... More in article.wn.com » NFL, Norwegian Tags: Fire