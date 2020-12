Added: 06.12.2020 2:17 | 9 views | 0 comments

Donald Trump has ordered that nearly all US troops are to leave Somalia by early next year. Around 700 troops have been stationed in the country for the last 13 years fighting local al Qaeda affiliate, al-Shabaab. Now the outgoing president has told the Pentagon to pull them out of the African country, according to the Wall Street Journal. The troops will be relocated to bases in Kenya and Djibouti and go back into Somalia...