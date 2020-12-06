Venezuela election: 'There's no opposition here, just God'



Added: 05.12.2020 0:27 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: time.com



"We've come here to show our faces, to tell the truth, to walk the streets with you so you can tell us your problems, and we can solve them," hollered candidate NicolÃ¡s Maduro Guerra, addressing a crowd of about 500 on the Caribbean coast of La Guaira. "I'm not coming here to promise you castles and mansions, I can promise though that we will come through this." But coming from "Nicolasito" as he's known, might be hard for some to swallow. For Nicolasito is the president's son and under NicolÃ¡s Maduro, Venezuela's once oil-rich economy has crumbled. Every day, millions of people in Venezuela struggle to access enough food, annual inflation is above 5,000% and about five million people have... More in article.wn.com » NFL, President, Election, Opposition, Economy Tags: Oil