China is conducting “human testing” to create “biologically enhanced soldiers”, the head of US intelligence has claimed as he warned that Beijing now poses the biggest threat to the national security of the United States. In an article for the Wall Street Journal, John Ratcliffe, the US director of national intelligence, warned that America must be prepared for an “open-ended” confrontation with China which he likened to the Cold War. Mr...