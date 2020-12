US decision to withdraw troops dismays some Somalis



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk



President Donald Trump's decision to pull US troops out of Somalia in the waning days of his presidency triggered dismay on Saturday from some Somalis, who appealed to the incoming US president to reverse the decision. "The US decision to pull troops out of Somalia at this critical stage in the successful fight against al-Shabaab and their global terrorist network is extremely regrettable," Senator Ayub Ismail Yusuf told Reuters in a statement, referring to the al Qaida-linked al... More in article.wn.com » EU, President, NATO Tags: Donald Trump