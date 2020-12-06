﻿Sunday, 06 December 2020
Moscow starts mass COVID-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot

MOSCOW – Moscow began distributing the Sputnik V COVID-19 shot via 70 clinics on Saturday, marking Russia’s first mass vaccination against the disease, the city’s coronavirus task force said. The task force said the Russian-made vaccine would first be made available to doctors and other medical workers, teachers and social workers because they ran the highest risk of exposure to the disease. “You are working at an educational institution and have top-priority for the COVID-19 vaccine, free of charge,” read a phone text message received by one Muscovite, an elementary school teacher, early on Saturday and seen by Reuters. Moscow, the epicenter of Russia’s coronavirus outbreak, registered...

Tags: EU, Workers, Moscow, Russia, Teachers, Cher



