Opinion: Ghana's election â€” between a crocodile and an alligator

The two frontrunners in Ghana's 2020 election have weak records on tackling corruption. This leaves voters with little choice. Make no mistake, Ghana is doing well. It's one of only four sub-Saharan African countries ranked "free" in 2020 on the Freedom in the World index that measures political rights and civil liberties. In addition, Ghana has a strong and independent broadcast media and consistently ranks in the top three countries in Africa for freedom of speech and press freedom. As for the economy, the West African country shows an "impressive story of economic growth," to use the words of the World Bank. In the past three decades, real GDP growth has quadrupled and extreme...