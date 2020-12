Violence erupts during Paris protest against police brutality



Source: www.nytimes.com



PARIS — Dozens of hooded protesters launched projectiles at riot police, smashed up shop windows, torched cars and burned barricades during a demonstration in the French capital on Saturday against police violence. The police fired back volleys of tear gas. Thousands of people had began marching peacefully in Paris when the clashes erupted between police and pockets of protesters, most dressed in black and their faces covered. Some used hammers... More in article.wn.com » USA, Police Tags: Fire