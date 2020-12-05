California winds ease but fire danger remains high



Source: www.theartnewspaper.com



LOS ANGELES (AP) â€” Powerful winds that pushed wildfires through Southern California, burning several homes and injuring two firefighters, began easing but forecasters warned that the fire danger remained Friday. Santa Ana winds hit 50 mph (80.5 kph) to 85 mph (137 kph) at times throughout the region beginning Wednesday night, and were one reason that the National Weather Service issued red flag warnings of extreme fire danger into the weekend. The weather service said winds would be decreasing through Friday, down to 25 mph (40 kph) to 45 mph into Friday morning. However, the red flag warnings remained up because of low humidity and... More in article.wn.com » Fire, Wildfires, California Tags: Los Angeles