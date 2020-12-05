Australia-bound asteroid sample may reveal life's origins



A Japanese space mission will deliver samples collected from asteroid Ryugu in a capsule to the outback desert of Woomera in South Australia this Sunday morning. A leading expert from The Australian National University (ANU) who will analyze the samples says they could provide major insights into the origin of life on Earth. The subsurface material collected from the asteroid will be dropped off by Hayabusa2. Testing will start almost immediately on the returned material. The mission aims to shed light on the...